Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

FRE opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €44.72. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

