Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $93.03 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,281 shares of company stock worth $5,360,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

