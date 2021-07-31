FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 47.6% in July

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 731,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 58,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

FSK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 646,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,209. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

