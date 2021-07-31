FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FTS International were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter worth about $425,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 154.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of FTSI opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29. FTS International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

