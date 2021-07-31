FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 570,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 178,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $19,422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

