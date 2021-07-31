Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52.

