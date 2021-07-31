Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $603.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

