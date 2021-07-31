Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

