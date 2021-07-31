Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.58 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

