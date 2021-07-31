Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,493,000 after purchasing an additional 432,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.23 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

