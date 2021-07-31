Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 375 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.