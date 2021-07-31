FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

HWC opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

