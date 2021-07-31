FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

