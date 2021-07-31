FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

