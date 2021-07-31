FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Raised by Williams Capital

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) – Investment analysts at Williams Capital raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Natural in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Northwest Natural’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

