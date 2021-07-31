FY2021 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Lowered by Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.22 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

