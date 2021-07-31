FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

