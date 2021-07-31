FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Turning Point Brands, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE TPB opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 84,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

