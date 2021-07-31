FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

NYSE ASC opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

