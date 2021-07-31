FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.72 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,523.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.