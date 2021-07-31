FY2022 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

FTI stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

