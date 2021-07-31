Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.30 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

