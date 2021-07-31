Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.40

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.40.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

