Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 45.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

