Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 45.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,527. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

