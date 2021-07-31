Gaming and Leisure Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,940% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,527. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

