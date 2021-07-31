GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of GATX worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GATX by 431.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GATX by 291.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GATX by 653.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.99.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

