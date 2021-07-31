GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Shares Down 3.6%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 2,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70.

GB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

