GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.23 ($41.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €37.96 ($44.66). The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 54.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

