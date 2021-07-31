GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEAGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

