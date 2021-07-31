Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $954.74

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 954.74 ($12.47) and traded as low as GBX 945 ($12.35). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 8,851 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on G4M shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Gear4music in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Gear4music in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The company has a market cap of £199.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 954.74.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

