Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 61.0% in July

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the June 30th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

GNSS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

