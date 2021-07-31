Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

