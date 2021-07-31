Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.59 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

