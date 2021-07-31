Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

