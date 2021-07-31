Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

