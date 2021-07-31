Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after buying an additional 274,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Shares of AJG opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

