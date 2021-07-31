Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 864 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

