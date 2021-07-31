Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $500.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Thursday. Generac has a 12-month low of $151.50 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Generac by 638.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,922 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Generac by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.