Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Generac updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GNRC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.36. 803,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a one year low of $151.50 and a one year high of $457.00.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

