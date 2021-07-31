General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.03. The stock had a trading volume of 907,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

