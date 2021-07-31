General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.03. 907,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,174. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.17. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $199.95.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.