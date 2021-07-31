General Electric to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

