Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Genie Energy worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 125.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Genie Energy stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $154.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.54. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

