Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 52,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,886. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

