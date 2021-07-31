Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394,992 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 125,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

