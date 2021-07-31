Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating meaningful growth driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. Partnership with Simplenight is expected to bolster Gentex’s connected car offerings. The firm’s full display mirror (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to maintain top-line growth trajectory. Strong financials and investor-friendly moves instill optimism. However, escalating commodity, freight and labor expenses are likely to dent gross margins. In view of lower light vehicle production in the second-half of 2021 amid supply chain distortions, demand for Gentex’s products will be impacted. High competition and weakening sales of dimmable aircraft window remain other headwinds. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.53.

GNTX stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.