Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stratasys worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

