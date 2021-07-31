Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,334 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

