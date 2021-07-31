Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,606 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zovio were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zovio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. Zovio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZVO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Zovio Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.